Green anota 17 y Bulls arrollan a Hornets
Javonte Green anota 17 puntos, al atinar sus siete disparos, para liderar una gran actuación de los reservistas de los Bulls de Chicago, que apabullan 106-88 a los Hornets de Charlotte
Javonte Green anotó 17 puntos, al atinar sus siete disparos, para liderar una gran actuación de los reservistas de los Bulls de Chicago, que apabullaron el miércoles 106-88 a los Hornets de Charlotte.
Patrick Williams sumó 16 puntos y Nikola Vucevic añadió 14 y atrapó 13 rebotes por Chicago, que navegó tranquilo hacia su segunda victoria consecutiva, pese a una noche discreta de sus astros DeMar DeRozan y Zach LaVine.
Encabezado por Green y Goran Dragic, quien anotó 16 tantos, los suplentes de Chicago superaron a los de Charlotte por 49-28.
Kelly Oubre Jr. encabezó a Charlotte con cinco triples y 24 puntos Mason Plumlee contabilizó 11 unidades y 13 tableros.
LaVine, quien jugó en noches consecutivas por primera vez en la temporada, anotó 10 puntos por Chicago, al atinar cuatro de 16 disparos. El base estelar se sometió a una cirugía de rodilla en mayo y el equipo monitorea su carga de trabajo.
