Green anota 17 y Bulls arrollan a Hornets

Javonte Green anota 17 puntos, al atinar sus siete disparos, para liderar una gran actuación de los reservistas de los Bulls de Chicago, que apabullan 106-88 a los Hornets de Charlotte

AP Noticias
jueves 03 noviembre 2022 02:57
HORNETS-BULLS
HORNETS-BULLS
(AP)

Javonte Green anotó 17 puntos, al atinar sus siete disparos, para liderar una gran actuación de los reservistas de los Bulls de Chicago, que apabullaron el miércoles 106-88 a los Hornets de Charlotte.

Patrick Williams sumó 16 puntos y Nikola Vucevic añadió 14 y atrapó 13 rebotes por Chicago, que navegó tranquilo hacia su segunda victoria consecutiva, pese a una noche discreta de sus astros DeMar DeRozan y Zach LaVine.

Encabezado por Green y Goran Dragic, quien anotó 16 tantos, los suplentes de Chicago superaron a los de Charlotte por 49-28.

Kelly Oubre Jr. encabezó a Charlotte con cinco triples y 24 puntos Mason Plumlee contabilizó 11 unidades y 13 tableros.

LaVine, quien jugó en noches consecutivas por primera vez en la temporada, anotó 10 puntos por Chicago, al atinar cuatro de 16 disparos. El base estelar se sometió a una cirugía de rodilla en mayo y el equipo monitorea su carga de trabajo.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in