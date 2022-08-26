Jump to content

Grandes Ligas tendrá gira de postemporada en Corea del Sur

Grandes Ligas enviará a jugadores a Corea del Sur para una gira de postemporada, el primer viaje de ligas mayores a ese país desde 1922

AP Noticias
viernes 26 agosto 2022 20:06
Grandes Ligas enviará a jugadores a Corea del Sur para una gira de postemporada, el primer viaje de ligas mayores a ese país desde 1922.

Los partidos entre un equipo de Grandes Ligas y peloteros de la liga surcoreana se jugarán en el estadio Busan Sajik el 11 y 12 de noviembre y en el Gocheok Sky Dome de Seúl el 14 y 15 de noviembre, informó la oficina del comisionado el jueves.

El primera base de Tampa Bay, Ji-Man Choi, el lanzador lesionado de Toronto, Hyun Jin Ryu, y el jugador de cuadro de San Diego, Ha-seong Kim, son surcoreanos que actualmente están en las ligas mayores.

Peloteros de Grandes Ligas jugaron en Japón, Corea y China como parte de una gira en 1922 que incluyó a Casey Stengel, Waite Hoyt y Herb Pennock.

