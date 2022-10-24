Gracias al VAR, West Ham supera 2-0 a Bournemouth

West Ham recibe ayuda del VAR y gana 2-0 al Bournemouth en la Liga Premier

AP Noticias
lunes 24 octubre 2022 22:51
(AP)

West Ham se benefició con el videoarbitraje en sus goles para superar el lunes 2-0 Bournemouth en la Liga Premier.

Kurt Zouma abrió la cuenta con un cabezazo a los 45 minutos. El balón le pegó en el brazo al defensa de West Ham Thilo Kehrer tras un tiro de esquina cuando saltó por el balón en el área chica. Pero el VAR determinó que la mano fue accidental.

Posteriormente, al inicio de los descuentos de la segunda parte, el centro de Vladimir Coufal impactó el brazo del zaguero de Bournemouth Jordan Zemura cuando intentaba despejar.

La jugada se sometió a una revisión en el monitor y se otorgó un penal que fue convertido por Said Benrahma.

West Ham ascendió al décimo lugar, con un punto más y cuatro puestos arriba de Bournemouth.

Fue la segunda derrota consecutiva de Bournemouth.

