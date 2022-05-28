Gorman suma jonrón y 4 impulsadas en triunfo de Cardenales
Los Cardenales de San Luis superan por 8-3 a los Cerveceros de Milwaukee
Nolan Gorman conectó su primer jonrón en las Grandes Ligas y Matthew Liberatore consiguió su primer triunfo en las mayores para ayudar a que los Cardenales de San Luis derrotaran por 8-3 el sábado a los Cerveceros de Milwaukee.
Liberatore (1-0), quien fue el jugador del año de la organización en las Ligas Menores la temporada pasada, se sobrepuso a un par de errores de Gorman en cinco entradas sin recibir anotación. Permitió dos hits, ponchó a seis y regaló tres bases por bolas.
Gorman bateó cuatro hits, empujó cuatro carreras y anotó tres veces. Paul Goldschmidt sumó tres hits, incluyendo un jonrón e impulsó cuatro carreras para extender su racha de hits a 19 partidos.
Se trató de la primera vez que los Cardenales contaron con dos jugadores con cuatro remolcadas en el mismo encuentro desde el 27 de septiembre del 2019 cuando el cubano Aledmys Díaz y el dominicano Jhonny Peralta lograron la hazaña.
El abridor de los Cerveceros Adrian Houser (3-5) permitió ocho carreras, el máximo número en su trayectoria, cinco de las cuales fueron limpias, en cuatro innings.
Por los Cerveceros, el mexicano Luis Urías de 4-1.
Por los Cardenales, el puertorriqueño Yadier Molina de 4-1.
