Gore y Cronenworth guían a Padres a triunfo ante Cerveceros
MacKenzie Gore cubre seis innings en forma estelar, Jake Cronenworth batea un jonrón y produce tres carreras, y los Padres de San Diego blanquean 4-0 a los Cerveceros de Milwaukee
MacKenzie Gore cubrió seis innings en forma estelar, Jake Cronenworth bateó un jonrón y produjo tres carreras, y los Padres de San Diego blanquearon el sábado 4-0 a los Cerveceros de Milwaukee.
Un día antes, Joe Musgrove coqueteó con un juego sin hit hasta la octava entrada y se combinó con el bullpen para blanquear a los Cerveceros, dejándolos en un imparable. Esta vez, Gore y los relevistas de San Diego consiguieron otra blanqueada.
Gore (4-1) continuó con el espectacular comienzo de su carrera al hacer 108 lanzamientos. Fue la mayor cifra en su trayectoria, al igual que sus 10 ponches.
Toleró tres imparables y entregó el mismo número de boletos. Mejoró su efectividad a 1.50.
En sus últimas cuatro salidas, Gore ha permitido una carrera y 11 inatrapables en 12 capítulos. Esa racha incluye tres aperturas y un relevo de tres innings.
En un duelo de zurdos prometedores, Gore superó a Aaron Ashby (1-4).
Por los Padres, los dominicanos Manny Machado de 4-1, Sergio Alcántara. El colombiano Jorge Alfaro de 4-0. El venezolano José Azocar.
Por los Cerveceros, el dominicano Pablo Reyes de 4-1.
