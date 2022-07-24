Jump to content

Goldschmidt impulsa tres carreras; Cardenales vencen a Rojos

Paul Goldschmidt impulsa tres carreras para alcanzar las 1.002 remolcadas, combinándose con Tyler O’Neill para conectar jonrones consecutivos en la cuarta entrada y guiar a los Cardenales de San Luis a un triunfo por 6-3 sobre los Rojos de Cincinnati

AP Noticias
domingo 24 julio 2022 04:14
CARDENALES-ROJOS
(AP)

Paul Goldschmidt impulsó tres carreras para alcanzar las 1.002 remolcadas, combinándose con Tyler O'Neill para conectar jonrones consecutivos en la cuarta entrada y guiar a los Cardenales de San Luis a un triunfo el sábado por 6-3 sobre los Rojos de Cincinnati.

Nolan Arenado pegó tres hits, incluidos dos de los seis dobles de los Cardenales. San Luis igualó su máximo de temporada con ocho hits extra base y ganó por sexta ocasión en nueve encuentros.

Albert Pujols registró dos imparables, aumentando su total a 3.335. En dos ocasiones estuvo a punto de volarse la barda, pero se quedó corto.

O'Neill puso fin a un empate 2-2 con un tablazo de dos carreras en el cuarto capítulo ante Mike Minor (1-7), que perdió su quinta decisión seguida. Goldschmidt le siguió con su 22do cuadrangular.

Por los Cardenales, el dominicano Pujols de 5-2. El panameño Edmundo Sosa de 5-1.

Por los Rojos, el colombiano Donovan Solano de 4-3.

