Gobert brilla en debut con Timberwolves, que ganan a Thunder
Rudy Gobert termina con 23 puntos y 15 rebotes en su debut con Minnesota, y los Timberwolves se recuperan para derrotar al Thunder de Oklahoma City por 115-108
Rudy Gobert terminó con 23 puntos y 15 rebotes en su debut con Minnesota, y los Timberwolves se recuperaron para derrotar al Thunder de Oklahoma City por 115-108 el miércoles, en el partido inaugural para ambos.
D’Angelo Russell aportó 20 unidades y Jaden McDaniels añadió 19 para los Wolves, quienes convirtieron una ventaja de 16 puntos en un déficit de seis durante el tercer periodo.
Gobert tomó el control con mano firme cuando Karl-Anthony Towns (12 puntos) y Anthony Edwards (11) se combinaron para atinar 6 de 27 disparos de campo. Jaylen Nowell, quien sumó 13 unidades, puso a los Timberwolves con ventaja definitiva por medio de una bandeja con 10:47 por jugar.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lideró al Thunder con 32 puntos y acortó la diferencia a 105-103 con 4:04 por jugar. Sin embargo, Oklahoma City no pudo acercarse más.
Una de las temporadas más esperadas por los aficionados en la historia del equipo, viniendo de los playoffs y con la llegada de Gobert mediante un canje con Utah en el verano, comenzó cuando el gigante francés arengó a los fanáticos desde antes del inicio del encuentro.
