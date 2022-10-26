Gilgeous-Alexander aporta 33 a triunfo de Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anota 33 puntos y el Thunder de Oklahoma City derrota 108-94 a los disminuidos Clippers de Los Ángeles para obtener su primera victoria en la campaña
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anotó 33 puntos y el Thunder de Oklahoma City derrotó el martes 108-94 a los disminuidos Clippers de Los Ángeles para obtener su primera victoria en la campaña.
Gilgeous-Alexander jugó luego de ausentarse del encuentro dominical en Minnesota por un golpe en la cadera izquierda. Frente a los Clippers, atinó 11 de 22 disparos de campo y sus nueve tiros libres, además de prodigar ocho asistencias.
Los Clippers carecieron de sus dos astros principales. Kawhi Leonard se ausentó para dar descanso a su rodilla derecha y Paul George se perdió el duelo por una enfermedad.
Oklahoma City aprovechó la situación y limitó a los Clippers a encestar el 42% de sus tiros.
Luke Kennard sumó 15 tantos, mientras que Ivica Zubac totalizó 10 unidades y 14 rebotes por Los Ángeles.
