Gilgeous-Alexander anota 34 y Thunder hila su 4to triunfo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anota 34 puntos y el Thunder de Oklahoma City revierte una desventaja de 15 puntos en la segunda mitad para vencer 116-108 al Magic de Orlando, con lo cual hilvana su cuarto triunfo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anotó 34 puntos y el Thunder de Oklahoma City revirtió una desventaja de 15 unidades en la segunda mitad para vencer el martes 116-108 al Magic de Orlando, con lo cual hilvanó su cuarto triunfo.
Aleksej Pokusevski añadió 16 unidades por el Thunder, que mejoró a un récord de 4-3 y tiene un registro positivo por primera vez desde que habían transcurrido nueve compromisos de la temporada 2020-21.
Wendell Carter Jr. igualó la mayor cifra de su vida, con 30 puntos, mientras que Franz Wagner añadió 20 por Orlando. Paolo Banchero, la primera selección del draft de 2022, totalizó 15 tantos y ocho rebotes.
Orlando ganaba por 66-63 al intermedio. Anotó los primeros nueve puntos del tercer cuarto.
El Magic extendió la ventaja a 86-71 con apenas cinco minutos restantes en el tercer periodo.
Oklahoma se fue acercando y el marcador estaba 88-85 al comienzo del último cuarto.
