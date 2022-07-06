Gilbert llega a 10 triunfos; Marineros vencen 6-2 a Padres

Los Marineros de Seattle superan por 6-2 a los Padres de San Diego

AP Noticias
miércoles 06 julio 2022 01:17
(AP)

Logan Gilbert consiguió su décimo triunfo para empatar como líder de las mayores en la campaña, mientras que Sam Haggerty conectó su primer jonrón en más de dos meses y los Marineros de Seattle superaron el martes 6-2 a los Padres de San Diego.

Los Marineros, que han obtenido 12 triunfos en sus últimos 15 juegos, barrieron la serie de dos compromisos para ganar su quinta serie seguida. Seattle (41-42) se ubica a un juego de .500 por primera vez desde el 4 de mayo.

Haggerty sumó tres hits, Dylan Moore conectó dos dobles y el encendido novato dominicano Julio Rodríguez bateó dos sencillos por Seattle. Haggerty y Rodríguez también se robaron bases —sin embargo Moore fue atrapado dos veces intentando robarse la base.

Los Padres han perdido nueve de 12 duelos.

Gilbert (10-3) permitió una carrera limpia y seis hits en 5 1/3 entradas. Permitió tres boletos y consiguió un ponche para colocarse en una efectividad de 2.61.

Mike Clevinger (2-1) aceptó cuatro carreras y seis hits en seis innings. Ante la improductividad ofensiva de San Diego, ello fue suficiente para los Marineros.

Por los Marineros, los dominicanos Rodríguez de 5-2 con una anotada y Carlos Santana de 4-1. El venezolano Eugenio Suárez de 5-0.

Por los Padres, el dominicano Nomar Mazara de 4-3 con una anotada. El colombiano Jorge Alfaro de 1-0.

