Gigantes ganan a Rockies por un error de fildeo en el 10mo

Donovan Walton anota en un error de fildeo de Charlie Blackmon en el 10mo inning y Gigantes derrotan 2-1 a Rockies

AP Noticias
jueves 09 junio 2022 06:02
(AP)

Donovan Walton anotó en un error de fildeo de Charlie Blackmon en el 10mo inning y los Gigantes de San Francisco derrotaron el miércoles 2-1 a los Rockies de Colorado.

Walton inició el episodio extra en la segunda base y, tras la eliminación del bateador emergente Brandon Crawford, el mexicano Luis González conectó un sencillo que se marchó al jardín derecho ante el dominicano Carlos Estévez (1-3), esquivando a Blackmon, quien antes había eliminado a un corredor en el plato. Walton tocó la tercera y se encaminó al plato con la carrera decisiva.

Mike Yastrzemski sacudió tres hits y Thairo Estrada aportó un sencillo remolcador para San Francisco.

El dominicano Camilo Doval (1-2) se anotó el triunfo luego de retirar a tres bateadores.

Por los Rockies, el cubano José Iglesias de 4-0. El dominicano Elehuris Montero de 4-0. El venezolano Elías Díaz de 3-1, con una anotada.

Por los Gigantes, el mexicano Luis González de 3-1. Los venezolanos Wilmer Flores de 4-0; Thairo Estrada de 3-1, con una producida.

