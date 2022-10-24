Giants Bellinger fuera por fractura en el ojo y tabique
El tight end novato de los Giants de Nueva York Daniel Bellinger estará fuera de manera indefinida tras sufrir una fractura en el cuenco del ojo y el tabique en el encuentro ante los Jaguars de Jacksonville
El tight end novato de los Giants de Nueva York Daniel Bellinger estará fuera de manera indefinida tras sufrir una fractura en el cuenco del ojo y el tabique en el encuentro ante los Jaguars de Jacksonville.
La selección de la cuarta ronda de los Giants fue visto por un oftalmólogo el lunes y posiblemente necesitará una cirugía.
El entrenador Biran Daboll no sabe cuánto tiempo estará fuera, pero dijo que cabe la posibilidad de que vuelva a jugar esta temporada.
Bellinger se lesionó en el segundo periodo de la victoria 23-17 de los Giants ante los Jaguars. El cornerback Tre Herndon le picó accidentalmente el ojo a través de la máscara tras una atrapada.
Un ensangrentado Bellinger fue auxiliado para salir. Lo examinaron en el hospital y pudo acompañar al equipo de regreso a Nueva Jersey.
Bellinger suma 16 atrapadas para 152 yardas y dos touchdowns. También corrió para otra anotación.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.