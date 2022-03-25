Gana Cerúndolo en Miami; todas las miradas apuntan a Swiatek
El argentino Juan Manuel Cerúndolo derrota al sudafricano Kevin Anderson 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3 y pasa a la tercera ronda del Abierto de Miami, que más tarde puede deparar una nueva número uno del tenis femenino
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida
El argentino Juan Manuel Cerúndolo despachó el viernes al sudafricano Kevin Anderson 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3 y avanzó a la tercera ronda del Abierto de Miami.
En la rama femenina, Coco Gauff (preclasificada 14) superó a la china Wang Qiang 7-5, 6-4.
Más tarde jugaba la polaca Iga Swiatek, quien de ganarle a la suiza Viktorija Golubic pasará a ser la nueva número uno del mundo tras el sorpresivo retiro de Ash Barty.
