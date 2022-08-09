Jump to content

Gallen y Marte guían a D-backs en triunfo 3-0 sobre Piratas

Zac Gallen domina el juego en siete buenos innings, Ketel Marte pega un sencillo crucial que remolcó dos en el octavo y los Diamondbacks de Arizona se imponen 3-0 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh

AP Noticias
martes 09 agosto 2022 05:43
PIRATAS-DIAMONDBACKS
(AP)

Zac Gallen dominó el juego en siete buenos innings, Ketel Marte pegó un sencillo crucial que remolcó dos en el octavo y los Diamondbacks de Arizona se impusieron 3-0 el lunes a los Piratas de Pittsburgh.

Gallen (7-2) admitió apenas tres hits y dos boletos y ponchó a ocho. Lanzó apenas 89 veces, pero el mánager Torey Lovullo optó por sacar al izquierdo Joe Mantiply para el octavo.

La decisión fue un acierto. Mantiply retiró a los Piratas en orden en el octavo e Ian Kennedy se encargó del noveno para su séptimo salvamento.

Tyler Beede trabajó 3 innings y dos tercios en blanco en su segunda apertura de la temporada. El derecho de los Piratas admitió dos hits, dio un boleto y ponchó a dos. El mexicano Manny Bañuelos (0-1) cargó con la derrota tras admitir una carrera sucia en dos innings como relevista.

Por los Piratas, el venezolano Tucupita Marcano de 3-0.

Relacionados

Por los Diamondbacks, el dominicano Ketel Marte de 4-2 con una remolcada; Geraldo Perdomo de 3-1 con dos anotadas.

