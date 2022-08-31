Gallen mantiene racha y Diamondbacks arrollan a Filis 12-3
Zac Galen amplía su seguidilla de innings en blanco a 34 y un tercio con otra actuación dominante, Jake McCarthy jonronea y remolca cinco y Diamondbacks aplastan 12-3 a Filis
Zac Galen aumentó su seguidilla de innings en blanco a 34 y un tercio luego de otra actuación dominante, Jake McCarthy sacudió un jonrón y remolcó cinco carreras y los Diamondbacks de Arizona aplastaron el martes 12-3 a los Filis de Filadelfia.
Gallen (10-2) desequilibró a los Filis durante toda la noche y admitió apenas dos hits en siete episodios. Coronó su salida con siete abanicados.
Los Diamondbacks castigaron a Aaron Nola (9-11) con cinco anotaciones en el segundo inning y McCarthy abrió una brecha de 8-0 en la pizarra con un imponente vuelacercas de tres carreras en el cuarto.
El novato Corbin Carroll conectó un doble de dos carreras en el octavo ante el infielder Nick Maton en su segundo juego en las Grandes Ligas.
Nola cargó la derrota tras una fatídica labor de cuatro entradas con 10 hits y ocho carreras en contra. Además, ponchó a cinco.
Por los Filis, el panameño Edmundo Sosa de 1-0. El dominicano Jean Segura de 3-1.
Por los Diamondbacks, los dominicanos Ketel Marte de 5-0; Geraldo Perdomo de 2-0, con una anotada y una remolcada.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.