Gallen amplía racha sin admitir carrera; Diamondbacks ganan

Zac Gallen receta 12 ponches, la mayor cifra en su carrera, a lo largo de siete entradas y un tercio, para que los Diamondbacks de Arizona venzan 5-0 a los Gigantes de San Francisco

AP Noticias
viernes 19 agosto 2022 00:38
DIAMONDBACKS-GIGANTES
(AP)

Zac Gallen recetó 12 ponches, la mayor cifra en su carrera, a lo largo de siete entradas y un tercio, para que los Diamondbacks de Arizona vencieran el jueves 5-0 a los Gigantes de San Francisco.

Gallen (9-2) limitó a los Gigantes a cuatro inatrapables y ahora ha hilvanado 21 innings y un tercio sin admitir anotación. El derecho ha ganado cinco decisiones consecutivas desde su última derrota, sufrida el 10 de junio en Filadelfia.

Daulton Varsho, Josh Rojas, el dominicano Sergio Alcántara, Jake McCarthy y Carson Kelly empujaron sendas carreras por Arizona, que puso fin prematuro a la actuación de Logan Webb (11-6) y dividió triunfos en la serie de cuatro enfrentamientos.

Webb permitió cinco carreras —tres limpias— y nueve hits, en cuatro innings y dos tercios, durante los que obsequió tres boletos.

Por los Diamondbacks, los dominicanos Alcántara de 3-0 con una anotada, Geraldo Perdomo de 3-0.

Por los Gigantes, el venezolano Thairo Estrada de 4-1.

