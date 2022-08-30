Galán fulmina a Tsitsipas en la 1ra ronda del US Open
Con una derecha que fue un látigo durante toda la noche, el colombiano Daniel Elahi Galán protagonizó la primera gran sorpresa del Abierto de Estados Unidos al anestesiar en cuatro sets al cuarto preclasificado Stefanos Tsitsipas.
En su noveno match point, Galán se impuso 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 para sellar la victoria más sobresaliente de su carrera.
A sus 26 años y actualmente 94 en el ranking mundial, Galán nunca había derrotado a un jugador situado entre los 20 primeros del escalafón de la ATP.
Procedente de la fase previa sin ceder un solo set, Galán dejó pasmado a Tsitsipas. Lo hizo con un alucinante dominio, llevándose los primeros 11 juegos del duelo en la pista Louis Armstrong — la segunda en importancia del torneo.
“Literalmente me mató en la cancha. Fue un jugador de clase mundial y yo fui un amateur”, dijo Tsitsipas. “Dominó el juego completamente. No me dejó enchufarme”.
Fue el quinto US Open, la única cita de Grand Slam en la que el griego de 24 años no ha podido alcanzar la ronda de octavos de final.
Galán se las verá en la segunda ronda contra el australiano Jordan Thompson, quien derrotó al italiano Lorenzo Sonego por 2-6, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
