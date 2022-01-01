Funcionarios: Incendio en Colorado destruyó 1.000 viviendas
Casi 1.000 viviendas resultaron destruidas, cientos más quedaron dañadas, y tres personas están desaparecidas en un incendio forestal en Colorado, señaló un funcionario estatal
Casi 1.000 viviendas resultaron destruidas, cientos más quedaron dañadas, y tres personas están desaparecidas en un incendio forestal en Colorado, señaló un funcionario estatal el sábado.
Joe Pelle, jefe policial del condado Boulder, dijo también que los investigadores aún intentan determinar la causa del fuego que comenzó el jueves. Previamente las autoridades calculaban que había al menos 500 casas destruidas y dos personas desaparecidas.
El incendio azuzado por el viento arrasó con vecindarios enteros en un área suburbana entre Denver y Boulder.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.