Funcionarios: Incendio en Colorado destruyó 1.000 viviendas

Casi 1.000 viviendas resultaron destruidas, cientos más quedaron dañadas, y tres personas están desaparecidas en un incendio forestal en Colorado, señaló un funcionario estatal

AP Noticias
sábado 01 enero 2022 21:52
COLORADO-INCENDIOS FORESTALES
(AP)

Casi 1.000 viviendas resultaron destruidas, cientos más quedaron dañadas, y tres personas están desaparecidas en un incendio forestal en Colorado, señaló un funcionario estatal el sábado.

Joe Pelle, jefe policial del condado Boulder, dijo también que los investigadores aún intentan determinar la causa del fuego que comenzó el jueves. Previamente las autoridades calculaban que había al menos 500 casas destruidas y dos personas desaparecidas.

El incendio azuzado por el viento arrasó con vecindarios enteros en un área suburbana entre Denver y Boulder.

