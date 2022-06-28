Fuente AP: Hallan 40 cadáveres en camión en Texas
Por lo menos 40 personas fueron halladas muertas el lunes en el interior de un tractocamión, en lo que se presume era un intento de contrabando de migrantes en el sur de Texas, dijo un funcionario estadounidense.
El funcionario indicó que otras 15 personas que se encontraban en el camión fueron llevadas a hospitales de San Antonio, donde se hallaron los cuerpos.
El funcionario habló con The Associated Press bajo condición de anonimato porque no se había autorizado la difusión pública de la información.
