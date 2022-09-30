Jump to content

Fuente AP: Celtics acuerdan contrato con Blake Griffin

El veterano Blake Griffin acuerda un contrato con los Celtics de Boston, dice a The Associated Press una persona familiarizada con el trato

AP Noticias
viernes 30 septiembre 2022 19:03
CELTICS-GRIFFIN
(AP)

El veterano Blake Griffin acordó un contrato con los Celtics de Boston, dijo el viernes a The Associated Press una persona familiarizada con el trato.

La persona confirmó el pacto a la AP bajo condición de anonimato porque aún no ha sido anunciado de manera oficial. ESPN fue el primer medio en reportar el acuerdo.

Griffin, de 33 años, debería ayudar a los campeones defensores de la Conferencia Este a sobrellevar la ausencia del centro Robert Williams III, que se espera se pierda de ocho a 12 semanas tras someterse a una cirugía de rodilla. Luke Kornet sufrió una torcedura de tobillo poco después del inicio del campamento de entrenamiento esta semana.

Griffin, primera selección general del draft de 2009, es seis veces All-Star y la temporada pasada promedió los mínimos de su carrera de 6,4 puntos y 4,1 rebotes con los Nets de Brooklyn. En 12 temporadas en la NBA, promedia 19,8 tantos y 8.2 tableros.

