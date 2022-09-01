Fuente AP: Cavaliers adquieren a Mitchell en canje con Jazz
Los Cavaliers de Cleveland acuerdan adquirir al escolta All-Star Donovan Mitchell en un canje con el Jazz de Utah, indica a The Associated Press una persona familiarizada con el pacto
Los Cavaliers de Cleveland acordaron adquirir al escolta All-Star Donovan Mitchell en un canje con el Jazz de Utah, indicó el jueves a The Associated Press una persona familiarizada con el pacto.
Los equipos acordaron enviar a Mitchell a Cleveland por varios jugadores, dijo la persona, que habló a condición de mantener el anonimato porque la NBA aún debe aprobar el intercambio. Aún se desconocen detalles sobre el canje.
ESPN fue el primer medio en reportar el intercambio.
