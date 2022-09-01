Jump to content

Fuente AP: Cavaliers adquieren a Mitchell en canje con Jazz

Los Cavaliers de Cleveland acuerdan adquirir al escolta All-Star Donovan Mitchell en un canje con el Jazz de Utah, indica a The Associated Press una persona familiarizada con el pacto

AP Noticias
jueves 01 septiembre 2022 21:12
JAZZ-CAVALIERS-CANJE
(AP)

Los Cavaliers de Cleveland acordaron adquirir al escolta All-Star Donovan Mitchell en un canje con el Jazz de Utah, indicó el jueves a The Associated Press una persona familiarizada con el pacto.

Los equipos acordaron enviar a Mitchell a Cleveland por varios jugadores, dijo la persona, que habló a condición de mantener el anonimato porque la NBA aún debe aprobar el intercambio. Aún se desconocen detalles sobre el canje.

ESPN fue el primer medio en reportar el intercambio.

