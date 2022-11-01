Fuente AP: Broncos envían a Bradley Chubb a los Dolphins
Dos personas que tienen conocimiento de la situación informaron a The Associated Press que los Broncos de Denver enviarán al linebacker Bradley Chubb a Miami por un paquete que incluye una selección de primera ronda de los Dolphins el próximo año
Dos personas que tienen conocimiento de la situación informaron a The Associated Press que los Broncos de Denver enviaron al linebacker Bradley Chubb a Miami por un paquete que incluye una selección de primera ronda de los Dolphins el próximo año.
Ambas personas hablaron en condición de anonimato debido a que los equipos no han anunciado el canje, que incluye una quinta selección de Draft en el 2025 de Denver a Miami, mientras que los Dolphins le enviarán una cuarta ronda en el 2024 y el corredor Chase Edmonds a los Broncos.
La selección de primera ronda es la que adquirieron los Dolphins de San Francisco y que le permitió a los 49ers elegir al quarterback Trey Lance en el 2021.
Los Dolphins renunciaron a su selección de primera ronda en el 2023 y tercera ronda en el 2024 tras una investigación de la NFL que encontró que Miami violó la política de la NFL que prohíbe hablar con agentes libres antes de la fecha al comunicarse con Tom Brady.
Chubb fue la quinta selección general del Draft 2018 y una part clave de la estelar defensiva de Denver, así como un líder en el vestuario.
