Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fritz derrota a Tiafoe en la final del Abierto de Japón

Taylor Fritz doblega a Frances Tiafoe por 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) en una final estadounidense en el Abierto de Japón

AP Noticias
domingo 09 octubre 2022 17:41
TAYLOR FRITZ
(AP)

Taylor Fritz doblegó el domingo a Frances Tiafoe por 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) en una final estadounidense en el Abierto de Japón.

Fritz completó cinco días perfectos en Tokio. Llegó al torneo luego de cumplir siete días de cuarentena en Seúl al dar positivo por COVID-19.

“Fue de locos cómo todo transcurrió tan rápidamente en los últimos cuatro o cinco días", dijo Frtiz tras convertirse en el primer estadoundiense en coronarse en el campeón del Abierto de Japón desde Pete Sampras en 1996.

"Es algo increíble, mejor imposible", añadió.

Tiafoe había ganado sus últimos 13 desempates, pero Fritz fue más agresivo en la final con su saque y devolución de derecha.

Relacionados

Fue el tercer título para Fritz esta temporada tras coronarse previamente en el Abierto de Indian Wells y en el torneo de Eastbourne.

Fritz se estrenará en el Top 10 de la ATP cuando el lunes aparezca como número 8 del ranking.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.

Already subscribed?

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Or if you would prefer:

Want an ad-free experience?

View offers
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy notice and Terms of service apply.