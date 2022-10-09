Fritz derrota a Tiafoe en la final del Abierto de Japón
Taylor Fritz doblega a Frances Tiafoe por 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) en una final estadounidense en el Abierto de Japón
Taylor Fritz doblegó el domingo a Frances Tiafoe por 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) en una final estadounidense en el Abierto de Japón.
Fritz completó cinco días perfectos en Tokio. Llegó al torneo luego de cumplir siete días de cuarentena en Seúl al dar positivo por COVID-19.
“Fue de locos cómo todo transcurrió tan rápidamente en los últimos cuatro o cinco días", dijo Frtiz tras convertirse en el primer estadoundiense en coronarse en el campeón del Abierto de Japón desde Pete Sampras en 1996.
"Es algo increíble, mejor imposible", añadió.
Tiafoe había ganado sus últimos 13 desempates, pero Fritz fue más agresivo en la final con su saque y devolución de derecha.
Fue el tercer título para Fritz esta temporada tras coronarse previamente en el Abierto de Indian Wells y en el torneo de Eastbourne.
Fritz se estrenará en el Top 10 de la ATP cuando el lunes aparezca como número 8 del ranking.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.