Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Forest empata con Brighton, deja el fondo de la tabla

El Nottingham Forest consigue un punto tras empatar 0-0 con el Brighton y con lo que deja el fondo de la clasificación de la Liga Premier

AP Noticias
martes 18 octubre 2022 21:52
INGLATERRA-LIGA
INGLATERRA-LIGA
(AP)

El Nottingham Forest se llevó un peleado punto tras empatar el martes 0-0 con el Brighton y con lo que dejó el fondo de la clasificación de la Liga Premier.

El Brighton dominó el encuentro en el Estadio Amex, pero nuevamente no fue innovador, su oportunidad más clara fue el disparo de Leandro Trossard que pegó en el travesaño en la primera mitad.

Con este el Brighton suma cuatro duelos sin ganar desde que Roberto De Zerbi asumió las riendas del equipo a finales de septiembre en sustitución de Graham Potter. No han anotado en los últimos tres.

Mientras que el Forest consiguió su segundo punto fuera de casa en la temporada y superó al Leicester como penúltimo con seis unidades. Desde que perdió por 4-0 ante el Leicester a principios de octubre y que puso en peligro la continuidad de Steve Cooper, el técnico ha hecho más difícil que les ganen.

Los visitantes tuvieron pocas oportunidades y tuvieron que depender de su portero Dean Henderson.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in