Forest empata con Brighton, deja el fondo de la tabla
El Nottingham Forest consigue un punto tras empatar 0-0 con el Brighton y con lo que deja el fondo de la clasificación de la Liga Premier
El Nottingham Forest se llevó un peleado punto tras empatar el martes 0-0 con el Brighton y con lo que dejó el fondo de la clasificación de la Liga Premier.
El Brighton dominó el encuentro en el Estadio Amex, pero nuevamente no fue innovador, su oportunidad más clara fue el disparo de Leandro Trossard que pegó en el travesaño en la primera mitad.
Con este el Brighton suma cuatro duelos sin ganar desde que Roberto De Zerbi asumió las riendas del equipo a finales de septiembre en sustitución de Graham Potter. No han anotado en los últimos tres.
Mientras que el Forest consiguió su segundo punto fuera de casa en la temporada y superó al Leicester como penúltimo con seis unidades. Desde que perdió por 4-0 ante el Leicester a principios de octubre y que puso en peligro la continuidad de Steve Cooper, el técnico ha hecho más difícil que les ganen.
Los visitantes tuvieron pocas oportunidades y tuvieron que depender de su portero Dean Henderson.
