Forense dictamina que muerte de Ivana Trump fue accidental

Ivana Trump, la primera esposa del expresidente Donald Trump y madre de sus hijos mayores, murió accidentalmente por heridas contusas en el torso, dice la oficina del médico forense de Nueva York

AP Noticias
sábado 16 julio 2022 03:19
IVANA TRUMP-DECESO
(AP)

Ivana Trump, la primera esposa del expresidente Donald Trump y madre de sus hijos mayores, murió accidentalmente por heridas contusas en el torso, informó el viernes la oficina del médico forense de Nueva York.

La policía había estado investigando si se cayó por las escaleras, dijeron el jueves a The Associated Press dos personas familiarizadas con el asunto que hablaron bajo condición de anonimato porque no podían discutir el asunto públicamente.

El breve informe del médico forense no especifica cuándo tuvo lugar el accidente. Donald Trump anunció el jueves que Ivana murió en su casa ubicada cerca de Central Park, en el Upper East Side de Manhattan. Tenía 73 años.

Ivana Trump, corredora de esquí y empresaria de origen checo, nació en 1949. Su nombre de soltera era Ivana Zelnickova.

Estuvo casada con el expresidente desde 1977 hasta 1992, y tuvieron tres hijos juntos: Donald Jr., Ivanka y Eric.

___

El periodista de Associated Press Michael Balsamo contribuyó a este despacho.

