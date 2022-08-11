Jump to content

Fiscal anuncia sexta investigación contra presidente de Perú

La fiscalía peruana anuncia que iniciará una nueva investigación preliminar contra el presidente Pedro Castillo y su ministro Transportes por el presunto delito de organización criminal

AP Noticias
jueves 11 agosto 2022 16:15
PERÚ-PRESIDENTE INVESTIGACIÓN
(AP)

La fiscalía peruana anunció el jueves que iniciará una nueva investigación preliminar contra el presidente Pedro Castillo y su ministro Transportes por el presunto delito de organización criminal. Esta es la sexta indagación contra el mandatario.

En su cuenta oficial el Ministerio Público indicó que la nueva pesquisa, que incluye al ministro Geiner Alvarado -quien antes estuvo a cargo del Ministerio de Vivienda- será ejecutada por la Fiscal General Patricia Benavides. El objeto de la investigación es la adjudicación de obras públicas en dos provincias, una de ellas donde el mandatario vivía antes de asumir la presidencia.

Pedro Castillo inició su gestión el 28 de julio de 2021.

