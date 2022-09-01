Jump to content

Filis conectan 22 hits y aplastan a Diamondbacks 18-2

Bailey Falter bate su récord con una labor de seis innings y un tercio antes de lesionarse, Bryce Harper y Rhys Hoskins conectan tres hits y Filis barren 18-2 a Diamondbacks

AP Noticias
jueves 01 septiembre 2022 06:43
DEP-BEI FILIS-DIAMONDBACKS
(AP)

Bailey Falter batió su récord personal con una labor de seis innings y un tercio antes de lesionarse, Bryce Harper y Rhys Hoskins conectaron tres hits cada uno y los Filis de Filadelfia barrieron el miércoles 18-2 a los Diamondbacks de Arizona.

Los integrantes del equipo inicial de Filadelfia batearon al menos dos hits, incluyendo Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, Matt Vierling, Brandon Marsh y Edmundo Sosa. Marsh también materializó tres, entre ellos un triple de dos carreras, y terminó con tres remolcadas.

Los Filis sacaron 15 bateadores al plato en un octavo episodio con siete anotaciones. Terminaron con 22 hits.

Arizona frenó una seguidilla de cinco victorias, la mejor de la temporada.

Falter (3-3) se llevó el triunfo con una salida brillante, con apenas una carrera en cinco hits, antes de abandonar la lomita por molestias en la ingle derecha.

El novato Tommy Henry (3-3) cargó con la derrota tras conceder siete anotaciones y otros tantos hits en cuatro entradas, con cuatro boletos y cuatro ponches.

Por los Filis, el dominicano Jean Segura de 3-2, con una anotada y dos remolcadas. El panameño Edmundo Sosa de 6-2, con dos anotadas y una producida.

Por los Diamondbacks, los dominicanos Ketel Marte de 3-1; Sergio Alcántara de 3-0; Geraldo Perdomo de 3-0. El puertorriqueño Emmanuel Rivera de 4-1, con una anotada.

