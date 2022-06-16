FIFA confirma 3 sedes para México en Mundial 2026
La Ciudad de México, Guadalajara y Monterrey serán las tres ciudades que albergarán partidos de la tercera Copa del Mundo que compartirá con Estados Unidos y Canadá
La Ciudad de México, Guadalajara y Monterrey serán las tres ciudades que albergarán partidos de la tercera Copa del Mundo que compartirá con Estados Unidos y Canadá.
La FIFA anunció el jueves las 16 ciudades sedes del primer Mundial con tres coanfitriones y 48 selecciones participantes. También definió 12 escenarios en Estados Unidos — donde se concentrará la mayor cantidad de partidos — y dos en Canadá.
Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Filadelfia, Houston, Miami, Kansas City en Missouri, Los Ángeles-Inglewood, Nueva York-East Rutherford, San Francisco-Santa Clara y Seattle serán las localidades en Estados Unidos.
Toronto y Vancouver albergarán los partidos en Canadá.
El Azteca en la capital de México fue el escenario de las finales de 1970 y 1986, y se convertirá en el primer estadio con tres mundiales.
Estados Unidos tendrá 60 de los 80 partidos, de acuerdo con el plan de la FIFA, incluyendo todos los encuentros a partir de los cuartos de final.
