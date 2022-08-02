Festival de Cine de Nueva York abrirá con "White Noise"
Además de inaugurar este mes el Festival de Cine de Venecia, la adaptación de Noah Baumbach de “White Noise” de Don DeLillo será la película que abra el Festival de Cine de Nueva York
Además de inaugurar este mes el Festival de Cine de Venecia, la adaptación de Noah Baumbach de “White Noise” ("Ruido de fondo") de Don DeLillo será la película que abra el Festival de Cine de Nueva York.
Film at Lincoln Center, que organiza el evento anual neoyorquino, anunció el martes que “White Noise” dará inicio a la 60a edición del festival el 30 de septiembre en el Alice Tully Hall. El filme de Baumbach, protagonizado por Adam Driver y Greta Gerwig, adapta la clásica novela de DeLillo de 1985 sobre un evento tóxico en una ciudad universitaria suburbana.
El estreno de Netflix ya había sido seleccionado para inaugurar el 79no Festival de Cine de Venecia el 31 de agosto. Pero Baumbach, nacido en Nueva York, tiene una larga historia con el festival de cine de esta ciudad, al que asistía regularmente cuando era niño. Seis de sus películas anteriores se han proyectado en el NYFF (como también se conoce el festival, por sus siglas en inglés), desde “Kicking and Screaming” ("Pateando el tablero") de 1995 hasta “Marriage Story” ("Historia de un matrimonio") de 2019, que fue la selección central del festival ese año.
“En 1985, mi padre y yo manejamos desde Brooklyn para ver ‘Ran’ de (Akira) Kurosawa abrir el 23er NYFF, el mismo año en que él trajo a casa un ejemplar de tapa dura de ‘White Noise’ de Don DeLillo”, dijo Baumbach en un comunicado. “Abrir el 60o NYFF con ‘White Noise’ es realmente especial para mí. Este festival fue parte de mi educación cinematográfica y ha sido un hogar para mí y muchas de mis películas a lo largo de los años”.
Dennis Lim, el director artístico del festival, calificó la adaptación de Baumbach como “un triunfo inequívoco: una meditación tremendamente entretenida y morbosamente divertida sobre la forma en que vivimos ahora que también es la película más ambiciosa y expansiva del director”.
El Festival de Cine de Nueva York está previsto del 30 de septiembre al 16 de octubre.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.