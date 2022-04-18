Federico Coria avanza en Barcelona; Báez eliminado

El argentino Federico Coria le gana al estadounidense Marcos Girón 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 en la primera ronda del Abierto de Barcelona

AP Noticias
lunes 18 abril 2022 14:10
BARCELONA
BARCELONA
(AP)

El argentino Federico Coria doblegó el lunes al estadounidense Marcos Girón 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 en la primera ronda del Abierto de Barcelona.

Su compartiota Sebastán Báez, en cambio, cayó ante el italiano Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 7-5.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in