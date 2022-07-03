Federer en Wimbledon: 'Espero volver una vez más'
Roger Federer no renuncia a la ilusión de volver a jugar en el All England Club
Roger Federer no renuncia a la ilusión de volver a jugar en el All England Club.
El ocho veces campeón de Wimbledon recibió una ovación de pie al presentarse el domingo en la celebración del centenario de la Cancha Central.
“Espero volver ... una vez más", dijo el suizo de 40 años en la Cancha Central, de pie junto a otros campeones de Wimbledon.
Federer es el dueño del récord masculino en Wimbledon con ocho títulos. Pero se ausentó del torneo en superficie de césped por primera vez desde su 1999.
El dueño de 20 coronas de Grand Slam ha estado inactivo desde que sucumbió en los cuartos de final en Wimbledon hace un año — su 22da comparecencia en el certamen.
Mencionó que no había anticipado que su recuperación de una cirugía en la rodilla a la que se sometió el año pasado iba a tomar tanto tiempo. “La rodilla no me ha tratado bien”, dijo.
