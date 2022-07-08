Jump to content

Fallece el cazatalentos cubano Mike Brito

Mike Brito, el cazatalentos de los Dodgers de Los Ángeles, clave en la contratación de Fernando Valenzuela y quien solía medir los lanzamientos de ese y otros lanzadores durante los juegos con su pistola de radar, falleció el jueves

viernes 08 julio 2022 03:57
Mike Brito, el cazatalentos de los Dodgers de Los Ángeles, clave en la contratación de Fernando Valenzuela y quien se volvió un personaje famoso del equipo con su sombrero Panamá, su puro y su pistola de radar, falleció el jueves. Tenía 87 años.

Los Dodgers anunciaron el deceso al público, antes del juego ante los Cachorros de Chicago. Luego, se guardó un minuto de silencio en memoria del cubano Brito.

Se mostraron en la pantalla gigantes del parque varias fotos del legendario buscador, así como de algunos de los talentos a quienes descubrió durante su trayectoria de casi 45 años con el club, incluido el propio Valenzuela, el también mexicano Julio Urías, pitcher actual de los Dodgers, y el cubano Yasiel Puig.

El deceso ocurrió en un hospital de Los Ángeles. No se ha anunciado la causa.

