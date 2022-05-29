F1: Mexicano Sergio Pérez conquista el GP de Mónaco
El piloto mexicano Sergio Pérez, de Red Bull, conquista el GP de Mónaco de la F1 al superar al local Charles Leclerc, de Ferrari, que partió desde la pole
El piloto mexicano Sergio Pérez, de Red Bull, conquistó el domingo el Gran Premio de Mónaco de la Fórmula Uno al superar al local Charles Leclerc, de Ferrari, que partió desde la pole.
El podio lo completaron el español Carlos Sáinz Jr., compañero de escudería del monegasco, y el campeón defensor Max Verstappen, que corre para Red Bull junto con el “Checo” Pérez. Leclerc cruzó en cuarto.
