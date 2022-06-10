F1: Mexicano Pérez domina 1ra práctica para GP de Azerbaiyán
Sergio Pérez continúa su gran nivel para Red Bull al marcar el ritmo en una ventosa primera sesión de práctica para el Gran Premio de Azerbaiyán
Sergio Pérez continuó su gran nivel para Red Bull al marcar el ritmo el viernes en una ventosa primera sesión de práctica para el Gran Premio de Azerbaiyán.
El piloto mexicano fue el ganador en Azerbaiyán el año pasado y llega al circuito callejero de Baku tras conquistar el Gran Premio de Mónaco. Fue el más veloz al registrar una vuelta de un minuto 45,476 segundos, suficiente para vencer a Charles Leclerc de Ferrari por 0,127 segundos.
El líder del campeonato, Max Verstappen, fue el tercero más rápido, a 0,334 segundos de Pérez, su compañero de escudería, después de decir a su equipo por radio que el “viento es bastante loco” en un circuito callejero lleno de baches frente al mar.
El heptacampeón Lewis Hamilton fue sexto, dos lugares delante de su compañero de equipo en Mercedes, George Russell.
Hubo problemas para Mick Schumacher, cuyo Haas se detuvo luego que pareció liberar líquido, y Nicholas Latifi, cuyo Williams perdió potencia y se detuvo.
