Estadounidense Luca de la Torre jugará con Celta de Vigo
El mediocampista estadounidense Luca de la Torre es adquirido por el Celta Vigo de la liga española al Heracles Almelo de Holanda
El mediocampista estadounidense Luca de la Torre fue adquirido por el Celta Vigo de la liga española.
El club dijo que de la Torre firmará un contrato por cuatro años.
Llegará procedente del Heracles Almelo de la liga holandesa, con el que hizo 64 presentaciones en dos temporadas. Antes había militado con el Fulham de la Liga Premier inglesa.
De la Torre, de 24 años, jugó diez partidos con la selección estadounidense.
Nació en California, pero tiene ciudadanía española por ser hijo de un español.
En Celta ya jugó otro estadounidense, Giuseppe Rossi, en la temporada del 2016-17.
Celta no reveló los detalles del acuerdo.
