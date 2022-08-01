Esta vez sí: Lele Pons y Guaynaa están comprometidos
Hicieron un chiste al respecto en meses recientes, pero esta vez es real: Lele Pons y Guaynaa están comprometidos
Hicieron un chiste al respecto en meses recientes, pero esta vez es real: Lele Pons y Guaynaa están comprometidos.
El músico puertorriqueño le propuso matrimonio a la YouTuber y cantante venezolana el fin de semana ante decenas de miles de personas en el festival Tomorrowland en Bélgica, durante el segmento del DJ Steve Aoki.
“¿Te casarías conmigo?”, le preguntó Guaynaa a su novia en inglés mientras se hincaba sobre una rodilla y sacaba del bolsillo el anillo de compromiso.
“¡Claro que sí!”, respondió Pons en español con lágrimas en los ojos entre los gritos y vítores de la multitud.
Más tarde, la pareja y otros asistentes al concierto, incluidos Aoki y Paris Hilton, publicaron videos de ese momento en redes sociales.
“AHHHHH YESSSSSSS!!! SIIIIIIII!!! ������ happiest day of my life (el día más feliz de mi vida)”, escribió Pons en su cuenta de Instagram el domingo.
Pons y Guaynaa anunciaron al mundo que eran pareja en diciembre de 2020 en Instagram y meses después, a principios de 2021, lanzaron juntos una canción: “Se te nota”.
Desde entonces, han publicado en sus redes fotos y videos ocurrentes y chistosos, incluida una serie de fotografías en las que ella inicialmente luce sorprendida al creer que él se ha arrodillado para pedirle la mano cuando en realidad solo se está amarrando los zapatos.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.