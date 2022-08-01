Jump to content

Esta vez sí: Lele Pons y Guaynaa están comprometidos

Hicieron un chiste al respecto en meses recientes, pero esta vez es real: Lele Pons y Guaynaa están comprometidos

AP Noticias
lunes 01 agosto 2022 16:58
LELE PONS-GUAYNAA
(AP)

Hicieron un chiste al respecto en meses recientes, pero esta vez es real: Lele Pons y Guaynaa están comprometidos.

El músico puertorriqueño le propuso matrimonio a la YouTuber y cantante venezolana el fin de semana ante decenas de miles de personas en el festival Tomorrowland en Bélgica, durante el segmento del DJ Steve Aoki.

“¿Te casarías conmigo?”, le preguntó Guaynaa a su novia en inglés mientras se hincaba sobre una rodilla y sacaba del bolsillo el anillo de compromiso.

“¡Claro que sí!”, respondió Pons en español con lágrimas en los ojos entre los gritos y vítores de la multitud.

Más tarde, la pareja y otros asistentes al concierto, incluidos Aoki y Paris Hilton, publicaron videos de ese momento en redes sociales.

“AHHHHH YESSSSSSS!!! SIIIIIIII!!! ������ happiest day of my life (el día más feliz de mi vida)”, escribió Pons en su cuenta de Instagram el domingo.

Pons y Guaynaa anunciaron al mundo que eran pareja en diciembre de 2020 en Instagram y meses después, a principios de 2021, lanzaron juntos una canción: “Se te nota”.

Desde entonces, han publicado en sus redes fotos y videos ocurrentes y chistosos, incluida una serie de fotografías en las que ella inicialmente luce sorprendida al creer que él se ha arrodillado para pedirle la mano cuando en realidad solo se está amarrando los zapatos.

