Esposa de Nadal da a luz a varón, 1er hijo de la pareja
Medios españoles informan que la esposa de Rafael Nadal ha dado a luz al primer hijo de la pareja, un varón
La esposa de Rafael Nadal ha dado a luz al primer hijo de la pareja, un varón, informó la prensa española el sábado.
El Diario de Mallorca y otros medios informaron que Mery Perelló, la esposa de Nadal, dio a luz en una clínica en la isla de Mallorca, donde residen.
Nadal y Perelló se casaron en 2019 después de un noviazgo de varios años.
La firma de relaciones públicas de Nadal dijo ante una pregunta de The Associated Press que no hace declaraciones sobre los asuntos personales del tenista.
Nadal ingresa al mundo de la paternidad dos semanas después de su emotiva despedida de su amigo y rival Roger Federer durante el último partido de este en la Copa Laver en Londres.
Nadal, de 36 años, tiene el récord masculino de 22 títulos de Grand Slam.
