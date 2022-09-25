España: Sánchez anuncia que tiene COVID y cancela un acto
El presidente del gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, anuncia que ha dado positivo en COVID-19 y cancela su asistencia a un acto del partido para inaugurar el curso político
El presidente del gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, anunció el domingo que había dado positivo en COVID-19.
El líder del Partido Socialista español y de la coalición de gobierno del país dijo en un tuit que no asistiría a un acto del partido el domingo para marcar el inicio del curso político tras el receso del verano boreal.
Sánchez, que también canceló un encuentro con miembros de una fundación benéfica, no aclaró si tenía síntomas.
“Continuaré trabajando extremando las precauciones”, indicó.
El mandatario acudió esta semana a la Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas en Nueva York. El viernes regresó a España para un acto oficial.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.