España reporta la muerte de una persona por viruela símica
España reporta la muerte de una persona causa de la viruela símica, que según medios españoles es la primera en el país
España reportó el viernes la muerte de una persona a causa de la viruela símica, que según medios españoles es la primera en el país.
En su más reciente informe sobre el virus, el Ministerio de Sanidad de España dijo que 120 personas habían sido hospitalizadas hasta la fecha con viruela símica y que una había fallecido. La agencia noticiosa estatal española EFE y otros medios dijeron que se trataba de la primera muerte por la enfermedad en la nación.
El ministerio no dio mayores detalles sobre el fallecimiento. Dijo que España sumaba 4.298 personas infectadas con el virus. De ese número, cerca de 3.500 correspondían a hombres que tuvieron sexo con otros hombres y sólo 64 a mujeres.
Algunos expertos sospechan que los brotes de viruela símica en Europa y América del Norte comenzaron con sexo en dos fiestas rave en Bélgica y España. El actual brote es por mucho el de mayores dimensiones y la Organización Mundial de la Salud lo declaró una emergencia sanitaria global.
