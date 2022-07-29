Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

España reporta la muerte de una persona por viruela símica

España reporta la muerte de una persona causa de la viruela símica, que según medios españoles es la primera en el país

AP Noticias
viernes 29 julio 2022 21:46
ESPAÑA-VIRUELA SÍMICA
ESPAÑA-VIRUELA SÍMICA
(AP)

España reportó el viernes la muerte de una persona a causa de la viruela símica, que según medios españoles es la primera en el país.

En su más reciente informe sobre el virus, el Ministerio de Sanidad de España dijo que 120 personas habían sido hospitalizadas hasta la fecha con viruela símica y que una había fallecido. La agencia noticiosa estatal española EFE y otros medios dijeron que se trataba de la primera muerte por la enfermedad en la nación.

El ministerio no dio mayores detalles sobre el fallecimiento. Dijo que España sumaba 4.298 personas infectadas con el virus. De ese número, cerca de 3.500 correspondían a hombres que tuvieron sexo con otros hombres y sólo 64 a mujeres.

Algunos expertos sospechan que los brotes de viruela símica en Europa y América del Norte comenzaron con sexo en dos fiestas rave en Bélgica y España. El actual brote es por mucho el de mayores dimensiones y la Organización Mundial de la Salud lo declaró una emergencia sanitaria global.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in