Escritora francesa Annie Ernaux gana el Nobel de Literatura
La escritora francesa Annie Ernaux gana el Premio Nobel de Literatura de este año
La escritora francesa Annie Ernaux ganó el jueves el Premio Nobel de Literatura de este año.
Ernaux, de 82 años, fue galardonada por “la valentía y la agudeza crítica con la que descubre las raíces, los extraños y las limitaciones colectivas de la memoria personal”, dijo el comité de los Premios Nobel en su fallo.
El premio de Literatura fue el cuarto en anunciarse, después de los de Física, Medicina y Química. El viernes se anunciará el ganador del Nobel de la Paz de 2022 y el de Economía se dará a conocer el lunes.
El premio incluye 10 millones de coronas suecas (casi 900.000 dólares) en efectivo y se entrega el 10 de diciembre en una gala. El dinero procede de un fondo dejado por el creador del premio, el inventor sueco Alfred Nobel, que murió en 1985.
