EPIX presenta serie documental sobre los Rolling Stones

Los Rolling Stones ayudarán a celebrar su 60 aniversario con una serie documental de cuatro episodios que se turna para centrarse en los emblemáticos miembros de la banda

AP Noticias
martes 21 junio 2022 20:21
ROLLING STONES
ROLLING STONES
(AP)

Los Rolling Stones ayudarán a celebrar su 60 aniversario con una serie documental de cuatro episodios que se turnará para centrarse en los emblemáticos miembros de la banda.

“My Life as a Rolling Stone” presentará retratos en profundidad del cantante Mick Jagger, los guitarristas Keith Richards y Ronnie Wood, y el difunto baterista Charlie Watts. Dirigida por Oliver Murray y Clare Tavernor, se estrenará el 7 de agosto en EPIX.

Los productores dijeron en un comunicado que la serie tiene como objetivo “revelar la creatividad de los Rolling Stones, sus inspiraciones y cómo, individual y colectivamente, han superado la adversidad, la notoriedad y los demonios personales para escribir la banda sonora de nuestros tiempos”.

Los Rolling Stones están en el tramo europeo de su gira “Sixty”, pero debieron cancelar algunas fechas luego que Jagger dio positivo por COVID-19.

