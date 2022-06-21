Empleados de Disney cambian sus disfraces por ropa de yoga
Empleados de Disney cambian sus atuendos por pantalones sueltos en el Día Internacional del Yoga
Para celebrar el Día Internacional del Yoga, miles de empleados de Disney cambiaron el martes sus atuendos de personajes por pantalones sueltos para realizar posturas en las instalaciones frecuentadas por los visitantes de Walt Disney World, en Florida.
La celebración del amanecer se ha extendido a otras propiedades de Disney en todo el mundo desde que los entusiastas del yoga la iniciaron en el resort de Florida en 2016.
En Florida, más de 1.700 trabajadores de Disney extendieron sus colchonetas de yoga frente al Castillo de Cenicienta, mientras en California otros 1.000 empleados comenzaron su mañana con yoga frente al Castillo de la Bella Durmiente en Disneyland Resort.
Otros trabajadores de Disney participaron en resorts en Hawái y Vero Beach, Florida, así como frente al Castillo de la Bella Durmiente en el parque Disneyland de París; frente al Castillo de Cenicienta en el Disney Resort de Tokio. Las sesiones de yoga se efectuaron virtualmente en Hong Kong Disneyland Resort y en el parque Disney de Shanghái.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.