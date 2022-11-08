Embiid vuelve con doble doble; 76ers vencen a Suns
Joel Embiid registró 33 puntos y 10 rebotes en su regreso tras una ausencia de tres duelos por una gripe, Georges Niang anotó 21 puntos al acertar siete de 11 triples, y los 76ers de Filadelfia doblegaron el lunes 100-88 a los Suns de Phoenix.
Tobias Harris añadió 21 puntos y Tyrese Maxey colaboró con 11, al acertar cuatro de 18 disparos de campo. Así, los Sixers ganaron su segundo de seis partidos.
Devin Booker anotó 28 tantos por los Suns, que han perdido dos de tres luego de ganar siete de sus primeros ocho de la campaña. Mikal Bridges totalizó 15 puntos, en tanto que Cameron Payne y DeAndre Ayton sumaron 14 por cabeza.
Embiid tuvo problemas para mantener la energía en la práctica como resultado de algunos problemas respiratorios, derivados de su gripe. Lució dominante en su retorno, al añadir cinco asistencias y atinar sus 16 tiros libres en 36 minutos.
