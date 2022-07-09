Elena Rybakina gana Wimbledon tras superar a Ons Jabeur
Elena Rybakina ganaó el título femenino de Wimbledon luego de vencer el sábado a Ons Jabeur por parciales de 3-6, 6-2 y 6-2
Elena Rybakina ganaó el título femenino de Wimbledon luego de vencer el sábado a Ons Jabeur por parciales de 3-6, 6-2 y 6-2.
Rybakina es la primera tenista que representa a Kazajistán en ganar un título de Grand Slam. Nació en Rusia pero cambió de nacionalidad en 2018.
La 17ma cabeza de serie Rybakina sólo cedió dos sets en sus siete victorias en el All England Club.
Rybakina, que cumplió 23 años el mes pasado, es la mujer más joven en ganar el título de Wimbledon desde una Petra Kvitova de 21 años en 2011.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.