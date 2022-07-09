Jump to content

Elena Rybakina gana Wimbledon tras superar a Ons Jabeur

Elena Rybakina ganaó el título femenino de Wimbledon luego de vencer el sábado a Ons Jabeur por parciales de 3-6, 6-2 y 6-2

sábado 09 julio 2022 16:15
WIMBLEDON
Rybakina es la primera tenista que representa a Kazajistán en ganar un título de Grand Slam. Nació en Rusia pero cambió de nacionalidad en 2018.

La 17ma cabeza de serie Rybakina sólo cedió dos sets en sus siete victorias en el All England Club.

Rybakina, que cumplió 23 años el mes pasado, es la mujer más joven en ganar el título de Wimbledon desde una Petra Kvitova de 21 años en 2011.

