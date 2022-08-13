Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

El Villa de Gerrard supera al Everton de Lampard

Steven Gerrard puede más que su excompañero en la selección de Inglaterra Frank Lampard en su primer enfrentamiento como técnicos

AP Noticias
sábado 13 agosto 2022 15:02
INGLATERRA-LIGA
INGLATERRA-LIGA
(AP)

Steven Gerrard pudo más que su excompañero en la selección de Inglaterra Frank Lampard en su primer enfrentamiento como técnicos. El Aston Villa superó 2-1 al Everton gracias a goles de Danny Ings y el argentino Emi Buendía el sábado en la Liga Premier.

Ings disparó dentro del área penal tras un pase del delantero Ollie Watkins a los 31 minutos. Watkins, quien regresó a la alineación titular tras iniciar como suplente en la derrota 2-0 ante el Bournemouth el fin de semana pasado, también asistió a Buendía para el segundo tanto a los 86 minutos.

Mientras que el Villa aseguró su primer triunfo de la campaña, esta fue la segunda derrota seguida para el Everton de Lampard, que no fue amenazante hasta el autogol de Lucas Digne a los 87 tras un pase del suplente Amadou Onana.

Gerrard y Lampar fueron compañeros con Inglaterra por mucho tiempo —fueron brillantes como individuos al desmarcarse desde el medio campo, pero batallaron para hacer mancuerna en el centro del campo— y comenzaron a dirigir casi al mismo tiempo en el 2018.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in