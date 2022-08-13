El Villa de Gerrard supera al Everton de Lampard
Steven Gerrard puede más que su excompañero en la selección de Inglaterra Frank Lampard en su primer enfrentamiento como técnicos
Steven Gerrard pudo más que su excompañero en la selección de Inglaterra Frank Lampard en su primer enfrentamiento como técnicos. El Aston Villa superó 2-1 al Everton gracias a goles de Danny Ings y el argentino Emi Buendía el sábado en la Liga Premier.
Ings disparó dentro del área penal tras un pase del delantero Ollie Watkins a los 31 minutos. Watkins, quien regresó a la alineación titular tras iniciar como suplente en la derrota 2-0 ante el Bournemouth el fin de semana pasado, también asistió a Buendía para el segundo tanto a los 86 minutos.
Mientras que el Villa aseguró su primer triunfo de la campaña, esta fue la segunda derrota seguida para el Everton de Lampard, que no fue amenazante hasta el autogol de Lucas Digne a los 87 tras un pase del suplente Amadou Onana.
Gerrard y Lampar fueron compañeros con Inglaterra por mucho tiempo —fueron brillantes como individuos al desmarcarse desde el medio campo, pero batallaron para hacer mancuerna en el centro del campo— y comenzaron a dirigir casi al mismo tiempo en el 2018.
