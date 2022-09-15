Jump to content

El suizo Roger Federer anuncia su retiro del tenis

El suizo Roger Federer anuncia que se retira del tenis profesional a los 41 años después de conquistar 20 títulos de Grand Slam

AP Noticias
jueves 15 septiembre 2022 14:49
El suizo Roger Federer anunció el jueves que se retira del tenis profesional a los 41 años después de conquistar 20 títulos de Grand Slam.

Federer, que no ha competido desde Wimbledon en julio de 2021, se ha sometido a una serie de operaciones de rodilla.

En un mensaje difundido en redes sociales, el tenista de 41 años argumentó que mientras se preparaba para recuperar su nivel de juego, “las capacidades y limitaciones de su cuerpo y los mensajes de éste han sido claros”.

“Se trata de una decisión agridulce, pues extrañaré todo lo que la Gira me ha dado. Pero al mismo tiempo hay mucho que celebrar”, tuiteó Federer. “Recibí un talento especial de jugar tenis, y lo hice a un nivel que nunca imaginé, por mucho más tiempo del que creí posible”.

En su anuncio, indicó que la Copa Laver de la próxima semana será su último torneo de la ATP y descartó volver a las canchas para torneos de Grand Slam y otros de la Gira de la ATP.

