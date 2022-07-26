El PSG adquiere al zaguero Nordi Mukiele
El lateral derecho Nordi Mukiele firma un contrato de cinco años con el Paris Saint-Germain tras ser transferido por el Leipzig de la Bundesliga
El lateral derecho Nordi Mukiele firmó un contrato de cinco años con el Paris Saint-Germain tras ser transferido por el Leipzig de la Bundesliga, anunció el martes el campeón francés.
No se dieron a conocer los detalles financieros de la operación.
Mukiele, de 24 años, jugó previamente en la liga francesa con Montpellier antes de una etapa de cuatro temporadas con Leipzig.
Mukiele disputó 146 partidos con el club de la Bundesliga y anotó 10 goles con 11 asistencias. Conquistó el título de la Copa de Alemania en mayo.
Se trata del más reciente refuerzo del PSG con miras a la próxima temporada tras adquirir al delantero francés Hugo Ekitike y al volante portugués Vitinha.
Mukiele, quien ha disputado apenas un partido con Francia, es un versátil defensor que puede desempeñarse como central o por el carril derecho.
