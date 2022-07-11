Jump to content

El próximo 13 de julio se verá otra superluna

Si te perdiste la superluna del mes pasado, tienes otra oportunidad

AP Noticias
lunes 11 julio 2022 15:05
SUPERLUNA
Si te perdiste la superluna del mes pasado, tienes otra oportunidad.

La luna llena de este mes es el miércoles. Al mismo tiempo, la órbita de la Luna la acercará a la Tierra más de lo habitual. Este combo cósmico se llama superluna.

Eso puede hacer que la Luna parezca un poco más grande y brillante, si el clima lo permite.

El nombre de la luna llena del miércoles es “Luna de Astas”, una referencia a la época del año en que crecen nuevas astas en los ciervos machos.

La superluna del 14 de junio fue “Luna de Fresa” porque ocurrió en el momento de la cosecha de fresas.

