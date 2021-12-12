El presidente sudafricano presenta síntomas de COVID-19
El presidente sudafricano Cyril Ramaphosa está recibiendo tratamiento por síntomas moderados de COVID-19 tras dar positivo a la enfermedad, informa su oficina
El presidente sudafricano Cyril Ramaphosa está recibiendo tratamiento por síntomas moderados de COVID-19 tras dar positivo a la enfermedad el domingo, informó su oficina.
Ramaphosa comenzó a sentirse mal y una prueba diagnóstica confirmó que está contagiado, se añade en el comunicado.
Está aislado en Ciudad del Cabo y lo está monitoreando el Servicio de Salud de las Fuerzas Armadas sudafricanas, agregó la presidencia. Ha delegado todas las responsabilidades de gobierno al vicepresidente David Mabuza durante la próxima semana.
Ramaphosa, de 69 años, está totalmente vacunado.
