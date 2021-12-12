El presidente sudafricano presenta síntomas de COVID-19

El presidente sudafricano Cyril Ramaphosa está recibiendo tratamiento por síntomas moderados de COVID-19 tras dar positivo a la enfermedad, informa su oficina

AP Noticias
domingo 12 diciembre 2021 21:15
CORONAVIRUS-SUDÁFRICA
CORONAVIRUS-SUDÁFRICA
(AP)

El presidente sudafricano Cyril Ramaphosa está recibiendo tratamiento por síntomas moderados de COVID-19 tras dar positivo a la enfermedad el domingo, informó su oficina.

Ramaphosa comenzó a sentirse mal y una prueba diagnóstica confirmó que está contagiado, se añade en el comunicado.

Está aislado en Ciudad del Cabo y lo está monitoreando el Servicio de Salud de las Fuerzas Armadas sudafricanas, agregó la presidencia. Ha delegado todas las responsabilidades de gobierno al vicepresidente David Mabuza durante la próxima semana.

Ramaphosa, de 69 años, está totalmente vacunado.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in