El papa pide a Putin que corte la "violencia" en Ucrania

El papa Francisco se dirige al presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, al que pide que detenga la “espiral de violencia y muerte” y condena lo que describe como el “absurdo” riesgo de una guerra nuclear

Associated Press
domingo 02 octubre 2022 11:28
UCRANIA-GUERRA-PAPA
El papa Francisco pidió el domingo al presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, detuviera la “espiral de violencia y muerte” y lamentó el riesgo de una guerra nuclear.

